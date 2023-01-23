Lakhotia Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, up 1368.04% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakhotia Polyesters are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in December 2022 up 1368.04% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2022 down 390.37% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 1160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Lakhotia Poly shares closed at 20.90 on January 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 78.18% returns over the last 12 months.

    Lakhotia Polyesters
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.061.140.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.061.140.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.651.060.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.27----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.02-0.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.080.06
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.120.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.54-0.13-0.05
    Other Income-0.020.250.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.560.120.02
    Interest0.120.120.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.670.00-0.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.670.00-0.17
    Tax0.13-0.01-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.800.00-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.800.00-0.16
    Equity Share Capital10.4710.4710.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.422.26-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.422.26-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.422.26-0.21
    Diluted EPS-0.422.26-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

