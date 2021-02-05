Lakhotia Poly Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore, up 536.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore in December 2020 up 536.81% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 down 10.13% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Lakhotia Poly shares closed at 8.49 on February 01, 2021 (BSE)