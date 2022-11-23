 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lakeland Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, down 80.27% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakeland Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in September 2022 down 80.27% from Rs. 4.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 146.97% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 107.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

Lakeland Hotels shares closed at 17.10 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.21% returns over the last 6 months and 46.91% over the last 12 months.

Lakeland Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.91 4.45 4.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.91 4.45 4.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.12 1.20 1.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -0.30 1.50 1.06
Depreciation 0.23 0.22 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.26 1.31 1.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.39 0.21 1.01
Other Income 0.07 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 0.24 1.02
Interest 0.13 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.45 0.23 1.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.45 0.23 1.01
Tax -0.03 0.07 0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.41 0.17 0.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.41 0.17 0.88
Equity Share Capital 11.01 11.01 11.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.08 0.91
Diluted EPS -0.15 0.08 0.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.08 0.91
Diluted EPS -0.15 0.08 0.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
