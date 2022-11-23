English
    Lakeland Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, down 80.27% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakeland Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in September 2022 down 80.27% from Rs. 4.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 146.97% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 107.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

    Lakeland Hotels shares closed at 17.10 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.21% returns over the last 6 months and 46.91% over the last 12 months.

    Lakeland Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.914.454.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.914.454.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.121.201.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost-0.301.501.06
    Depreciation0.230.220.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.261.311.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.390.211.01
    Other Income0.070.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.320.241.02
    Interest0.130.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.450.231.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.450.231.01
    Tax-0.030.070.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.410.170.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.410.170.88
    Equity Share Capital11.0111.0111.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.080.91
    Diluted EPS-0.150.080.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.080.91
    Diluted EPS-0.150.080.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

