Lakeland Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, down 80.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in September 2022 down 80.27% from Rs. 4.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 146.97% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 107.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

Lakeland Hotels shares closed at 17.10 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.21% returns over the last 6 months and 46.91% over the last 12 months.