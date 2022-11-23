Lakeland Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, down 80.27% Y-o-Y
November 23, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakeland Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in September 2022 down 80.27% from Rs. 4.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 146.97% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 107.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.
Lakeland Hotels shares closed at 17.10 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.21% returns over the last 6 months and 46.91% over the last 12 months.
|Lakeland Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.91
|4.45
|4.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.91
|4.45
|4.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.12
|1.20
|1.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.30
|1.50
|1.06
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.22
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.26
|1.31
|1.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|0.21
|1.01
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|0.24
|1.02
|Interest
|0.13
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.45
|0.23
|1.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.45
|0.23
|1.01
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.07
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|0.17
|0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|0.17
|0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|11.01
|11.01
|11.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.08
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.08
|0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.08
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.08
|0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited