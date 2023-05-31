Lakeland Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 92.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakeland Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 92.06% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 2768.28% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 117.83% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.
Lakeland Hotels shares closed at 11.15 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.22% returns over the last 6 months and -30.31% over the last 12 months.
|Lakeland Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.42
|0.44
|5.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.42
|0.44
|5.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.25
|0.29
|1.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.13
|1.33
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.21
|1.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.41
|1.02
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.34
|1.06
|Interest
|0.01
|0.05
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-0.39
|1.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.47
|-0.39
|1.04
|Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|1.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|-0.40
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|-0.40
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|11.01
|11.01
|11.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.19
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.19
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.19
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.19
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited