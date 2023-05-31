Lakeland Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 92.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 92.06% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 2768.28% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 117.83% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.

Lakeland Hotels shares closed at 11.15 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.22% returns over the last 6 months and -30.31% over the last 12 months.