    Lakeland Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 92.06% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakeland Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 92.06% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 2768.28% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 117.83% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.

    Lakeland Hotels shares closed at 11.15 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.22% returns over the last 6 months and -30.31% over the last 12 months.

    Lakeland Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.420.445.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.420.445.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.250.291.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.131.33
    Depreciation0.230.230.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.211.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.49-0.411.02
    Other Income0.030.070.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.46-0.341.06
    Interest0.010.050.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.47-0.391.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.47-0.391.04
    Tax0.020.021.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.48-0.40-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.48-0.40-0.02
    Equity Share Capital11.0111.0111.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.19-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.19-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.19-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.19-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Lakeland Hotels #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am