Lakeland Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore, up 18.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakeland Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore in March 2022 up 18.64% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 102.04% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022 up 19.44% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021.
Lakeland Hotels shares closed at 16.35 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)
|Lakeland Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.26
|6.38
|4.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.26
|6.38
|4.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.51
|1.63
|1.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.33
|1.20
|1.24
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.29
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.16
|1.24
|1.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.02
|2.02
|0.75
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.11
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.06
|2.13
|0.85
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.04
|2.12
|0.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.04
|2.12
|0.82
|Tax
|1.06
|0.33
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|1.79
|0.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|1.79
|0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|11.01
|11.01
|11.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|1.68
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|1.68
|0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|1.68
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|1.68
|0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited