Lakeland Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore, up 18.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore in March 2022 up 18.64% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 102.04% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022 up 19.44% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021.

Lakeland Hotels shares closed at 16.35 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)