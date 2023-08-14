English
    Lakeland Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 91.78% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakeland Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2023 down 91.78% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2023 down 350.12% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 139.13% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

    Lakeland Hotels shares closed at 10.45 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.87% returns over the last 6 months and -18.61% over the last 12 months.

    Lakeland Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.370.424.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.370.424.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.210.251.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.181.50
    Depreciation0.210.230.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.261.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.43-0.490.21
    Other Income0.040.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.39-0.460.24
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.40-0.470.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.40-0.470.23
    Tax0.020.020.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.42-0.480.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.42-0.480.17
    Equity Share Capital11.0111.0111.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.270.08
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.270.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.270.08
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.270.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

