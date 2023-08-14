Lakeland Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 91.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2023 down 91.78% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2023 down 350.12% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 139.13% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

Lakeland Hotels shares closed at 10.45 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.87% returns over the last 6 months and -18.61% over the last 12 months.