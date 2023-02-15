 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lakeland Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 93.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakeland Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 93.1% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 122.57% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 104.55% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021.

Lakeland Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.44 0.91 6.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.44 0.91 6.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.29 0.12 1.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 -0.30 1.20
Depreciation 0.23 0.23 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.21 1.26 1.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 -0.39 2.02
Other Income 0.07 0.07 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 -0.32 2.13
Interest 0.05 0.13 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.39 -0.45 2.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.39 -0.45 2.12
Tax 0.02 -0.03 0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.40 -0.41 1.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.40 -0.41 1.79
Equity Share Capital 11.01 11.01 11.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.15 1.68
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.15 1.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.15 1.68
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.15 1.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited