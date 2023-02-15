English
    Lakeland Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 93.1% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakeland Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 93.1% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 122.57% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 104.55% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021.

    Lakeland Hotels shares closed at 12.40 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.06% returns over the last 6 months and -8.96% over the last 12 months.

    Lakeland Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.440.916.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.440.916.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.290.121.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.13-0.301.20
    Depreciation0.230.230.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.211.261.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-0.392.02
    Other Income0.070.070.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.322.13
    Interest0.050.130.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.39-0.452.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.39-0.452.12
    Tax0.02-0.030.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.40-0.411.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.40-0.411.79
    Equity Share Capital11.0111.0111.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.151.68
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.151.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.151.68
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.151.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Lakeland Hotels #Results
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am