Lakeland Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 93.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 93.1% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 122.57% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 104.55% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021.

Lakeland Hotels shares closed at 12.40 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.06% returns over the last 6 months and -8.96% over the last 12 months.