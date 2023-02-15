Lakeland Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 93.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakeland Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 93.1% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 122.57% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 104.55% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2021.
Lakeland Hotels shares closed at 12.40 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.06% returns over the last 6 months and -8.96% over the last 12 months.
|Lakeland Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.44
|0.91
|6.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.44
|0.91
|6.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.29
|0.12
|1.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|-0.30
|1.20
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.23
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.21
|1.26
|1.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.39
|2.02
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.07
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.32
|2.13
|Interest
|0.05
|0.13
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.45
|2.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.39
|-0.45
|2.12
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.03
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|-0.41
|1.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|-0.41
|1.79
|Equity Share Capital
|11.01
|11.01
|11.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.15
|1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.15
|1.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.15
|1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.15
|1.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited