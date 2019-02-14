Lakeland Hotels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore, down 9.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore in December 2018 down 9.99% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2018 down 48.05% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2018 down 20.55% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2017.

Lakeland Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2017.

Lakeland Hotels shares closed at 11.80 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)