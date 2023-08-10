Lahoti Over Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.56 crore, up 49.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.56 crore in June 2023 up 49.29% from Rs. 81.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2023 down 15.87% from Rs. 3.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2023 down 11.79% from Rs. 5.43 crore in June 2022.

Lahoti Over EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2022.

Lahoti Over shares closed at 28.72 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.79% returns over the last 6 months and -14.78% over the last 12 months.