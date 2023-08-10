English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lahoti Over Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.56 crore, up 49.29% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lahoti Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 121.56 crore in June 2023 up 49.29% from Rs. 81.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2023 down 15.87% from Rs. 3.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2023 down 11.79% from Rs. 5.43 crore in June 2022.

    Lahoti Over EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2022.

    Lahoti Over shares closed at 28.72 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.79% returns over the last 6 months and -14.78% over the last 12 months.

    Lahoti Overseas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations121.5684.0376.86
    Other Operating Income----4.57
    Total Income From Operations121.5684.0381.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods106.5787.6663.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.38-9.675.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.790.830.94
    Depreciation0.600.770.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.214.286.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.000.164.28
    Other Income2.191.850.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.192.014.75
    Interest0.490.180.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.701.834.40
    Exceptional Items--0.24--
    P/L Before Tax3.702.074.40
    Tax0.680.340.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.011.743.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.011.743.58
    Equity Share Capital5.855.855.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.030.601.23
    Diluted EPS1.030.601.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.030.601.23
    Diluted EPS1.030.601.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lahoti Over #Lahoti Overseas #Results #trading
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!