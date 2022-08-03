 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lahoti Over Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.42 crore, down 50.78% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lahoti Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.42 crore in June 2022 down 50.78% from Rs. 165.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.58 crore in June 2022 down 5.29% from Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.43 crore in June 2022 down 19.79% from Rs. 6.77 crore in June 2021.

Lahoti Over EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in June 2021.

Lahoti Over shares closed at 39.45 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.94% returns over the last 6 months and 48.31% over the last 12 months.

Lahoti Overseas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.86 236.26 165.44
Other Operating Income 4.57 -- --
Total Income From Operations 81.42 236.26 165.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 63.78 174.21 147.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.41 29.22 2.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.94 1.47 0.53
Depreciation 0.68 0.94 0.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.33 19.17 10.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.28 11.25 3.58
Other Income 0.47 2.47 2.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.75 13.73 6.06
Interest 0.35 1.58 0.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.40 12.15 5.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.40 12.15 5.10
Tax 0.82 3.50 1.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.58 8.65 3.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.58 8.65 3.78
Equity Share Capital 5.85 5.85 5.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 2.96 1.30
Diluted EPS 1.23 2.96 1.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 2.96 1.30
Diluted EPS 1.23 2.96 1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
