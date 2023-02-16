Lahoti Over Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.31 crore, down 73.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.31 crore in December 2022 down 73.03% from Rs. 245.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 23.3% from Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2022 down 45.59% from Rs. 12.81 crore in December 2021.