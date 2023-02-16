Lahoti Over Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.31 crore, down 73.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.31 crore in December 2022 down 73.03% from Rs. 245.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 23.3% from Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2022 down 45.59% from Rs. 12.81 crore in December 2021.

Lahoti Over EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in December 2021.

Lahoti Over shares closed at 28.80 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.46% returns over the last 6 months and -15.29% over the last 12 months.