Lahoti Over Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 245.88 crore, up 82.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.88 crore in December 2021 up 82.45% from Rs. 134.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2021 up 374.51% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.81 crore in December 2021 up 360.79% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2020.

Lahoti Over EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2020.

Lahoti Over shares closed at 34.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.81% returns over the last 6 months and 120.78% over the last 12 months.