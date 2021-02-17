Lahoti Over Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 134.77 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.77 crore in December 2020 up 14.6% from Rs. 117.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2020 down 10% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2020 down 17.51% from Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2019.

Lahoti Over EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2019.

Lahoti Over shares closed at 15.40 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 64.00% returns over the last 6 months and 53.23% over the last 12 months.