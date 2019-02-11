Lahoti Over Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 170.06 crore, up 25.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.06 crore in December 2018 up 25.22% from Rs. 135.81 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2018 up 281.41% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2018 up 92.62% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2017.

Lahoti Over EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2017.

Lahoti Over shares closed at 20.60 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 42.56% returns over the last 6 months and -13.08% over the last 12 months.