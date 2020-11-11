Lahoti Over Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.43 crore, up 43.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.43 crore in September 2020 up 43.22% from Rs. 77.11 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2020 down 3.76% from Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2020 down 16.11% from Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2019.

Lahoti Over EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.68 in September 2019.

Lahoti Over shares closed at 11.31 on November 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 36.76% returns over the last 6 months and -0.62% over the last 12 months.