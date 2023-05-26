Lahoti Over Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.03 crore, down 64.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.03 crore in March 2023 down 64.43% from Rs. 236.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 down 83.5% from Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2023 down 81.09% from Rs. 14.70 crore in March 2022.

Lahoti Over EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.96 in March 2022.

Lahoti Over shares closed at 30.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.81% returns over the last 6 months and -27.01% over the last 12 months.