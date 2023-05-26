English
    Lahoti Over Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.03 crore, down 64.43% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lahoti Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.03 crore in March 2023 down 64.43% from Rs. 236.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 down 83.5% from Rs. 8.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2023 down 81.09% from Rs. 14.70 crore in March 2022.

    Lahoti Over EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.96 in March 2022.

    Lahoti Over shares closed at 30.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.81% returns over the last 6 months and -27.01% over the last 12 months.

    Lahoti Overseas
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.0366.31236.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.0366.31236.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods87.6656.36174.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.67-0.4929.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.830.781.47
    Depreciation0.770.670.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.294.2419.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.164.7511.25
    Other Income1.851.582.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.016.3413.76
    Interest0.180.321.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.836.0212.18
    Exceptional Items0.24----
    P/L Before Tax2.076.0212.18
    Tax0.641.923.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.434.098.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.434.098.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.434.098.65
    Equity Share Capital5.855.855.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.491.402.96
    Diluted EPS0.491.402.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.491.402.96
    Diluted EPS0.491.402.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

