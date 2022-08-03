Lahoti Over Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.42 crore, down 50.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.42 crore in June 2022 down 50.78% from Rs. 165.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2022 down 6.18% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2022 down 19.97% from Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2021.

Lahoti Over EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2021.

Lahoti Over shares closed at 39.45 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.94% returns over the last 6 months and 48.31% over the last 12 months.