    Lahoti Over Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.42 crore, down 50.78% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lahoti Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.42 crore in June 2022 down 50.78% from Rs. 165.44 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2022 down 6.18% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2022 down 19.97% from Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2021.

    Lahoti Over EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2021.

    Lahoti Over shares closed at 39.45 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.94% returns over the last 6 months and 48.31% over the last 12 months.

    Lahoti Overseas
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.86236.26165.44
    Other Operating Income4.57----
    Total Income From Operations81.42236.26165.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods63.78174.21147.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.4129.222.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.941.470.53
    Depreciation0.680.940.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.3319.1710.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.2811.253.58
    Other Income0.492.512.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.7713.766.10
    Interest0.351.580.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.4212.185.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.4212.185.15
    Tax0.823.541.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.598.653.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.598.653.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.598.653.83
    Equity Share Capital5.855.855.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.232.961.31
    Diluted EPS1.232.961.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.232.961.31
    Diluted EPS1.232.961.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
