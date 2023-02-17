Lahoti Over Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.31 crore, down 73.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.31 crore in December 2022 down 73.03% from Rs. 245.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2022 down 23.06% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2022 down 45.36% from Rs. 12.83 crore in December 2021.