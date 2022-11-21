 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lagnam Spintex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.93 crore, down 22.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lagnam Spintex are:Net Sales at Rs 62.93 crore in September 2022 down 22.64% from Rs. 81.34 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2022 down 73.42% from Rs. 6.17 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.55 crore in September 2022 down 56.94% from Rs. 12.89 crore in September 2021.
Lagnam Spintex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in September 2021. Lagnam Spintex shares closed at 57.10 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.49% returns over the last 6 months and 15.59% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations62.9379.2381.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations62.9379.2381.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials63.7176.6153.42
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.97-24.080.72
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.003.083.09
Depreciation1.791.881.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.7810.6311.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.6311.1110.92
Other Income0.130.030.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.7611.1411.00
Interest2.492.472.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.268.678.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.268.678.48
Tax-0.382.462.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.646.216.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.646.216.17
Equity Share Capital17.6717.6717.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.933.523.49
Diluted EPS0.933.523.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.933.523.49
Diluted EPS0.933.523.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
