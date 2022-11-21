Lagnam Spintex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.93 crore, down 22.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.93 crore in September 2022 down 22.64% from Rs. 81.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2022 down 73.42% from Rs. 6.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.55 crore in September 2022 down 56.94% from Rs. 12.89 crore in September 2021.

Lagnam Spintex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in September 2021.