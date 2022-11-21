Lagnam Spintex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.93 crore, down 22.64% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lagnam Spintex are:
Net Sales at Rs 62.93 crore in September 2022 down 22.64% from Rs. 81.34 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2022 down 73.42% from Rs. 6.17 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.55 crore in September 2022 down 56.94% from Rs. 12.89 crore in September 2021.
Lagnam Spintex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in September 2021.
|Lagnam Spintex shares closed at 57.10 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.49% returns over the last 6 months and 15.59% over the last 12 months.
|Lagnam Spintex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|62.93
|79.23
|81.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|62.93
|79.23
|81.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.71
|76.61
|53.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.97
|-24.08
|0.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.00
|3.08
|3.09
|Depreciation
|1.79
|1.88
|1.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.78
|10.63
|11.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.63
|11.11
|10.92
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.03
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.76
|11.14
|11.00
|Interest
|2.49
|2.47
|2.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.26
|8.67
|8.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.26
|8.67
|8.48
|Tax
|-0.38
|2.46
|2.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.64
|6.21
|6.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.64
|6.21
|6.17
|Equity Share Capital
|17.67
|17.67
|17.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.93
|3.52
|3.49
|Diluted EPS
|0.93
|3.52
|3.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.93
|3.52
|3.49
|Diluted EPS
|0.93
|3.52
|3.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited