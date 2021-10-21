Lagnam Spintex Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 81.34 crore, up 62.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.34 crore in September 2021 up 62.32% from Rs. 50.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.17 crore in September 2021 up 444.86% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.89 crore in September 2021 up 192.29% from Rs. 4.41 crore in September 2020.

Lagnam Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2020.