Lagnam Spintex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.37 crore, down 10.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.37 crore in March 2023 down 10.91% from Rs. 101.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 down 78.55% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2023 down 50.56% from Rs. 15.11 crore in March 2022.

Lagnam Spintex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.02 in March 2022.