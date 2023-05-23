Lagnam Spintex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.37 crore, down 10.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lagnam Spintex are:
Net Sales at Rs 90.37 crore in March 2023 down 10.91% from Rs. 101.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 down 78.55% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2023 down 50.56% from Rs. 15.11 crore in March 2022.
Lagnam Spintex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.02 in March 2022.
|Lagnam Spintex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|90.37
|72.13
|101.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|90.37
|72.13
|101.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.25
|50.38
|66.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.48
|5.64
|4.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.10
|2.99
|2.93
|Depreciation
|1.82
|1.84
|1.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.11
|8.16
|11.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.62
|3.12
|13.05
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.65
|3.15
|13.27
|Interest
|3.38
|2.64
|2.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.27
|0.52
|10.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.27
|0.52
|10.48
|Tax
|0.75
|0.13
|3.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.52
|0.39
|7.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.52
|0.39
|7.10
|Equity Share Capital
|17.67
|17.67
|17.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.86
|0.22
|4.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.86
|0.22
|4.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.86
|0.22
|4.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.86
|0.22
|4.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited