    Lagnam Spintex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.37 crore, down 10.91% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lagnam Spintex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.37 crore in March 2023 down 10.91% from Rs. 101.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2023 down 78.55% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2023 down 50.56% from Rs. 15.11 crore in March 2022.

    Lagnam Spintex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.02 in March 2022.

    Lagnam Spintex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.3772.13101.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.3772.13101.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.2550.3866.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.485.644.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.102.992.93
    Depreciation1.821.841.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.118.1611.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.623.1213.05
    Other Income0.040.040.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.653.1513.27
    Interest3.382.642.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.270.5210.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.270.5210.48
    Tax0.750.133.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.520.397.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.520.397.10
    Equity Share Capital17.6717.6717.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.860.224.02
    Diluted EPS0.860.224.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.860.224.02
    Diluted EPS0.860.224.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

