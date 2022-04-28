Lagnam Spintex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.44 crore, up 38.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.44 crore in March 2022 up 38.63% from Rs. 73.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022 up 12.93% from Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.11 crore in March 2022 up 6.18% from Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2021.

Lagnam Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.56 in March 2021.

Lagnam Spintex shares closed at 81.80 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.07% returns over the last 6 months and 302.96% over the last 12 months.