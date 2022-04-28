 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lagnam Spintex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.44 crore, up 38.63% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lagnam Spintex are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.44 crore in March 2022 up 38.63% from Rs. 73.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022 up 12.93% from Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.11 crore in March 2022 up 6.18% from Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2021.

Lagnam Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.56 in March 2021.

Lagnam Spintex shares closed at 81.80 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.07% returns over the last 6 months and 302.96% over the last 12 months.

Lagnam Spintex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 101.44 90.95 73.11
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.06
Total Income From Operations 101.44 90.95 73.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 66.65 63.20 43.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.99 -5.42 3.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.93 2.97 2.70
Depreciation 1.84 1.91 1.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.97 12.55 9.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.05 15.75 12.34
Other Income 0.22 0.22 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.27 15.96 12.34
Interest 2.78 2.83 2.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.48 13.14 9.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.48 13.14 9.41
Tax 3.39 3.74 3.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.10 9.40 6.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.10 9.40 6.28
Equity Share Capital 17.67 17.67 17.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.02 5.32 3.56
Diluted EPS 4.02 5.32 3.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.02 5.32 3.56
Diluted EPS 4.02 5.32 3.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lagnam Spintex #Results
first published: Apr 28, 2022 01:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.