    Lagnam Spintex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.72 crore, down 9.48% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lagnam Spintex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.72 crore in June 2023 down 9.48% from Rs. 79.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2023 down 78.08% from Rs. 6.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.20 crore in June 2023 down 44.7% from Rs. 13.02 crore in June 2022.

    Lagnam Spintex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.52 in June 2022.

    Lagnam Spintex shares closed at 65.50 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.58% returns over the last 6 months and -16.03% over the last 12 months.

    Lagnam Spintex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.7290.3779.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.7290.3779.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.7347.2576.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.5721.48-24.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.233.103.08
    Depreciation1.801.821.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.1511.1110.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.385.6211.11
    Other Income0.030.040.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.405.6511.14
    Interest3.493.382.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.922.278.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.922.278.67
    Tax0.560.752.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.361.526.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.361.526.21
    Equity Share Capital17.6717.6717.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.770.863.52
    Diluted EPS0.770.863.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.770.863.52
    Diluted EPS0.770.863.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lagnam Spintex #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

