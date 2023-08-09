Lagnam Spintex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.72 crore, down 9.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.72 crore in June 2023 down 9.48% from Rs. 79.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2023 down 78.08% from Rs. 6.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.20 crore in June 2023 down 44.7% from Rs. 13.02 crore in June 2022.

Lagnam Spintex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.52 in June 2022.

Lagnam Spintex shares closed at 65.50 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.58% returns over the last 6 months and -16.03% over the last 12 months.