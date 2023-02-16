Lagnam Spintex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.13 crore, down 20.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.13 crore in December 2022 down 20.7% from Rs. 90.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 95.9% from Rs. 9.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2022 down 72.08% from Rs. 17.87 crore in December 2021.