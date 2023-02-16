Lagnam Spintex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.13 crore, down 20.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.13 crore in December 2022 down 20.7% from Rs. 90.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 95.9% from Rs. 9.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2022 down 72.08% from Rs. 17.87 crore in December 2021.

Lagnam Spintex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.32 in December 2021.

Lagnam Spintex shares closed at 59.65 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.88% returns over the last 6 months and -38.19% over the last 12 months.