Laffans Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 53.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in September 2022 down 53.36% from Rs. 4.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 down 56.92% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2022 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

Laffans Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2021.

Laffans Petro shares closed at 41.35 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.30% returns over the last 6 months and -5.16% over the last 12 months.