Laffans Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 72.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 72.35% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2023 up 138.6% from Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2023 up 22.39% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022.

Laffans Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.81 in March 2022.

Laffans Petro shares closed at 39.53 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.59% returns over the last 6 months and 0.59% over the last 12 months.