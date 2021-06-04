Laffans Petro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore, up 88.2% Y-o-Y
June 04, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laffans Petrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore in March 2021 up 88.2% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2021 up 51.83% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021 up 83.68% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2020.
Laffans Petro shares closed at 28.75 on June 03, 2021 (BSE)
|Laffans Petrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.38
|4.51
|2.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.38
|4.51
|2.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.26
|4.40
|2.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.19
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.12
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.29
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.50
|-0.63
|Other Income
|-0.34
|3.51
|-3.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|3.01
|-4.45
|Interest
|0.08
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.89
|2.99
|-4.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.89
|2.99
|-4.47
|Tax
|1.47
|0.48
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.35
|2.51
|-4.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.35
|2.51
|-4.88
|Equity Share Capital
|8.00
|8.00
|8.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.94
|3.13
|-6.10
|Diluted EPS
|-2.94
|3.13
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.94
|3.13
|-6.10
|Diluted EPS
|-2.94
|3.13
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited