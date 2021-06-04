Laffans Petro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore, up 88.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore in March 2021 up 88.2% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2021 up 51.83% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021 up 83.68% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2020.

Laffans Petro shares closed at 28.75 on June 03, 2021 (BSE)