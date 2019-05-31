Laffans Petro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laffans Petrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2019 down 99.99% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2019 down 157.51% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2019 down 107.56% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2018.
Laffans Petro shares closed at 18.60 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Laffans Petrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|0.99
|1.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.99
|1.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.08
|0.96
|1.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.30
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.10
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.00
|0.34
|1.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.49
|-0.71
|-1.48
|Other Income
|-3.30
|1.13
|-0.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.79
|0.42
|-2.30
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.80
|0.41
|-2.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.80
|0.41
|-2.31
|Tax
|-0.11
|--
|-0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.69
|0.41
|-1.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.69
|0.41
|-1.82
|Equity Share Capital
|8.00
|8.00
|8.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.86
|2.45
|-2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-7.86
|2.45
|-2.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.86
|2.45
|-2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-7.86
|2.45
|-2.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited