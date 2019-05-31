Laffans Petro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2019 down 99.99% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2019 down 157.51% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2019 down 107.56% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2018.

Laffans Petro shares closed at 18.60 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)