 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Laffans Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore, up 52.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laffans Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore in June 2022 up 52.5% from Rs. 7.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022 down 344.26% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022 down 275.9% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2021.

Laffans Petro shares closed at 37.55 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and 43.05% over the last 12 months.

Laffans Petrochemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.52 2.64 7.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.52 2.64 7.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.33 2.56 7.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.20 0.19 0.18
Depreciation 0.11 0.12 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.51 0.50 0.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 -0.73 -0.40
Other Income -0.93 1.95 1.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.57 1.22 0.71
Interest 0.03 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.60 1.20 0.67
Exceptional Items -- -4.35 --
P/L Before Tax -1.60 -3.15 0.67
Tax -0.11 -0.11 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.50 -3.05 0.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.50 -3.05 0.61
Equity Share Capital 8.00 8.00 8.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.87 -3.81 0.77
Diluted EPS -1.87 -3.81 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.87 -3.81 0.77
Diluted EPS -1.87 -3.81 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Laffans Petro #Laffans Petrochemicals #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2022 03:01 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.