Laffans Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore, up 52.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore in June 2022 up 52.5% from Rs. 7.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022 down 344.26% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022 down 275.9% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2021.

Laffans Petro shares closed at 37.55 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and 43.05% over the last 12 months.