Laffans Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore, up 52.5% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Laffans Petrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore in June 2022 up 52.5% from Rs. 7.55 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022 down 344.26% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022 down 275.9% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2021.
Laffans Petro shares closed at 37.55 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and 43.05% over the last 12 months.
|Laffans Petrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.52
|2.64
|7.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.52
|2.64
|7.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.33
|2.56
|7.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.19
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.12
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.50
|0.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.73
|-0.40
|Other Income
|-0.93
|1.95
|1.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.57
|1.22
|0.71
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.60
|1.20
|0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-4.35
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.60
|-3.15
|0.67
|Tax
|-0.11
|-0.11
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.50
|-3.05
|0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.50
|-3.05
|0.61
|Equity Share Capital
|8.00
|8.00
|8.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.87
|-3.81
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.87
|-3.81
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.87
|-3.81
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.87
|-3.81
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited