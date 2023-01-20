Laffans Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, down 67.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in December 2022 down 67.67% from Rs. 7.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2022 up 255.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 9500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Laffans Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.

Laffans Petro shares closed at 42.60 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.25% returns over the last 6 months and 0.83% over the last 12 months.