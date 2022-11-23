 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ladderup Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 12.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 12.12% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 down 12260.92% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2022 down 2283.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 20.70 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.08% returns over the last 6 months and -6.76% over the last 12 months.

Ladderup Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.41 0.28 0.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.41 0.28 0.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.27 0.27 0.28
Depreciation 0.04 0.01 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1.36 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.10 0.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.35 -0.10 0.03
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.35 -0.10 0.03
Interest 0.10 0.09 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.45 -0.19 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.45 -0.19 0.02
Tax -0.39 -0.04 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.06 -0.15 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.06 -0.15 0.01
Equity Share Capital 12.85 12.85 12.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.82 -0.11 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.82 -0.11 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.82 -0.11 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.82 -0.11 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Ladderup Fin #Ladderup Finance #Results
first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am