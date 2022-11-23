English
    Ladderup Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 12.12% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 12.12% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 down 12260.92% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2022 down 2283.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    Ladderup Fin shares closed at 20.70 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.08% returns over the last 6 months and -6.76% over the last 12 months.

    Ladderup Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.410.280.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.410.280.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.270.28
    Depreciation0.040.010.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.36----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.100.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.35-0.100.03
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.35-0.100.03
    Interest0.100.090.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.45-0.190.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.45-0.190.02
    Tax-0.39-0.040.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.06-0.150.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.06-0.150.01
    Equity Share Capital12.8512.8512.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.82-0.110.01
    Diluted EPS-0.82-0.110.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.82-0.110.01
    Diluted EPS-0.82-0.110.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

