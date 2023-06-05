Ladderup Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 123.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 123.47% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 20.64% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 113.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 18.49 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.53% returns over the last 6 months and -30.09% over the last 12 months.