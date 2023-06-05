Ladderup Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 123.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 123.47% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 20.64% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 113.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.
Ladderup Fin shares closed at 18.49 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.53% returns over the last 6 months and -30.09% over the last 12 months.
|Ladderup Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.33
|0.28
|0.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.33
|0.28
|0.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.28
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.07
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.10
|-0.23
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.10
|-0.23
|Interest
|0.12
|0.11
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.21
|-0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|-0.21
|-0.33
|Tax
|0.13
|-0.01
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.24
|-0.19
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.24
|-0.19
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.15
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.15
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.15
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.15
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited