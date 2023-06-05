English
    Ladderup Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 123.47% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 123.47% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 20.64% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 113.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    Ladderup Fin shares closed at 18.49 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.53% returns over the last 6 months and -30.09% over the last 12 months.

    Ladderup Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.330.280.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.330.280.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.280.26
    Depreciation0.020.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.070.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.10-0.23
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.10-0.23
    Interest0.120.110.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.11-0.21-0.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.11-0.21-0.33
    Tax0.13-0.01-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.24-0.19-0.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.24-0.19-0.30
    Equity Share Capital12.8512.8512.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-0.15-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.18-0.15-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-0.15-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.18-0.15-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Ladderup Fin #Ladderup Finance #Results
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:33 am