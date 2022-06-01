Ladderup Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 64.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 64.36% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 298.54% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 204.76% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 26.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.14% returns over the last 6 months and 88.90% over the last 12 months.