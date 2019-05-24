Ladderup Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore, up 30.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore in March 2019 up 30.05% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019 up 1015.36% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2019 up 533.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

Ladderup Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2018.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 23.50 on May 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.88% returns over the last 12 months.