    Ladderup Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 30.9% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 30.9% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 66.92% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    Ladderup Fin shares closed at 21.69 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.66% returns over the last 6 months and -5.28% over the last 12 months.

    Ladderup Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.190.330.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.190.330.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.250.27
    Depreciation0.020.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.050.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.170.01-0.10
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.170.01-0.10
    Interest0.040.120.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.21-0.11-0.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.21-0.11-0.19
    Tax0.040.13-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.25-0.24-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.25-0.24-0.15
    Equity Share Capital12.8512.8512.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.18-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.18-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.18-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.18-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 21, 2023 03:33 pm

