Ladderup Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 30.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 30.9% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 66.92% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 21.69 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.66% returns over the last 6 months and -5.28% over the last 12 months.