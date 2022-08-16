Ladderup Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 36.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 36.04% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 1110.27% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 190% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.
Ladderup Fin shares closed at 21.90 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.48% returns over the last 6 months and 8.96% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ladderup Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.28
|0.15
|0.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.28
|0.15
|0.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.26
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.11
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.23
|0.07
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.23
|0.07
|Interest
|0.09
|0.10
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.33
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|-0.33
|0.07
|Tax
|-0.04
|-0.03
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-0.30
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-0.30
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.23
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.23
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.23
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.23
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited