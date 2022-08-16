 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ladderup Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 36.04% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 36.04% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 1110.27% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 190% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 21.90 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.48% returns over the last 6 months and 8.96% over the last 12 months.

Ladderup Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.28 0.15 0.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.28 0.15 0.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.27 0.26 0.26
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.11 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -0.23 0.07
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -0.23 0.07
Interest 0.09 0.10 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 -0.33 0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.19 -0.33 0.07
Tax -0.04 -0.03 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 -0.30 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 -0.30 0.01
Equity Share Capital 12.85 12.85 12.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.23 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.23 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.23 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.23 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 03:33 pm
