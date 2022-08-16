Ladderup Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 36.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 36.04% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 1110.27% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 190% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 21.90 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.48% returns over the last 6 months and 8.96% over the last 12 months.