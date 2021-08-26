Ladderup Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 3.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2021 up 3.63% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 314.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Ladderup Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 22.10 on August 25, 2021 (BSE)