Ladderup Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 15.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 27, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 15.54% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 91.81% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Ladderup Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.28 0.41 0.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.28 0.41 0.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.28 0.27 0.27
Depreciation 0.02 0.04 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 1.36 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.09 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -1.35 -0.04
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 -1.35 -0.04
Interest 0.11 0.10 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.21 -1.45 -0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.21 -1.45 -0.10
Tax -0.01 -0.39 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.19 -1.06 -0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 -1.06 -0.10
Equity Share Capital 12.85 12.85 12.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.82 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.82 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.82 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.82 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
