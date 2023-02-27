Ladderup Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 15.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 15.54% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 91.81% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.