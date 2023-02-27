English
    Ladderup Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 15.54% Y-o-Y

    February 27, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ladderup Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 15.54% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 91.81% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Ladderup Fin shares closed at 18.35 on February 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.99% returns over the last 6 months and -24.33% over the last 12 months.

    Ladderup Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.280.410.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.280.410.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.270.27
    Depreciation0.020.040.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--1.36--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.090.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-1.35-0.04
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-1.35-0.04
    Interest0.110.100.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.21-1.45-0.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.21-1.45-0.10
    Tax-0.01-0.390.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.19-1.06-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.19-1.06-0.10
    Equity Share Capital12.8512.8512.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.82-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.82-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.82-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.82-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

