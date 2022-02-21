Ladderup Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 6.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2021 down 6.24% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 56.94% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 82.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

Ladderup Fin shares closed at 29.00 on February 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 52.63% returns over the last 6 months and 107.14% over the last 12 months.